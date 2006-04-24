Siemens partners with the Smart Group

Siemens Siplace partners with the Smart Group for the Lead-Free Experience at Nepcon Birmingham UK – 9th to 11th May 2006.

Siemens Electronics Assembly Systems (EA) Manchester has had a long association with the SMART Group and is very pleased to be supporting the SMART Group Lead-Free Experience at this year's Nepcon Show in Birmingham.



Siemens EA has always been very committed to supplying environmentally compatible products. Whilst responding to the increasing market demands, respect to the environment is of the utmost priority to Siemens when designing and developing new products and in particular, new placement equipment.



As part of the Lead-Free Experience at Nepcon Birmingham, Siemens EA will be showing the recently launched SIPLACE X3 machine, producing lead-free printed circuit boards with a wide range of components. The SIPLACE X-Series machines are capable of handling components from 01005 up to 85 x 85mm / 125 x 10mm (200 x 125mm max.) with an accuracy level of up to 30µm at 4 Sigma.

