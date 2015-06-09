© seaward

Seaward provides resistance testing at UK fuse manufacturer

A UK manufacturer of industrial and domestic fuse-links - Lawson Fuses - has specified advanced microhmmeters to improve resistance testing at its North East of England factory.

Lawson Fuses Limited is using a pair of D05000 instruments from Seaward to achieve highly accurate low resistance measurement during the manufacture of low voltage and semiconductor protection fuse-links at its factory in Northumberland. Products manufactured by the company are used in the UK electricity supply industry as well as the household electrical goods, and industrial control equipment and instrumentation panels markets.



The utilisation of the D05000s as part of the manufacturing process enables highly accurate quality checking to be completed quickly, ensuring that tens of thousands of fuse-links produced and tested weekly comply with the relevant standards, BS 88-2:2010, IEC 60269-2:2010, BS HD 60269-2:2010, ASTA 20 authorisation and correctly function after leaving the factory gate, a press release states.



Automatic temperature compensation with 20°C referencing or other user-defined settings is a particular beneficial feature for Lawson Fuses, increasing true measurement accuracy.