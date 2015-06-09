© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Another medical order for OSI

OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, has been awarded an approximate USD 6 million order from a U.S. hospital to provide patient monitoring and connectivity solutions.

The contract includes the portable monitor, qube, and central station, Xprezzon and Xhibit platforms.



“We are pleased to support this hospital’s system upgrade with our latest technology for patient monitoring and connectivity solutions,” said Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems CEO.