© fritsch

Fritsch GmbH invests in precision

Fritsch GmbH, an assembly and dispensing system constructor, has invested in a measuring station.

The Garant MM1-300 measuring machine has a high resolution camera with top-light and transmitted light measuring as well as an automatic CNC table. The precision of measurements achieved lies under 1μm.



The field of use of the measuring station ranges from quality and tolerance tests of the in-company part production, to precision tests of the assembly machines and equipment during the final inspection prior to dispatch at the works.



“It is the free programmability with the help of the CNC table in particular that allows us to perform even the most complex tests in the shortest time possible for our machines. The new measuring

machine enables the use of significantly more measuring points and thus significantly increases the overall precision of the assembly machines.”