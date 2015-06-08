© ersa

Integrated Micro-Electronics CZ invests in new machines

Integrated Micro-Electronics in the Czech Republic (a subsidiary of Philippine-based Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.), specialising in PCBs for automotive and industrial technology is increasing its capabilities.

The company has recently invested in a Versaflow 3/45 selective soldering machine from Ersa GmbH. And the company plans further investments.



Ersa's Versaflow selective soldering systems is based on a modular platform. Depending on the application and on the throughput requirements called for, additional flux, preheat and solder modules can be integrated into the system.