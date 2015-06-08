© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Jabil to increase headcount in Scotland

US EMS-provider Jabil is reportedly looking to increase it's headcount in Scotland – adding more than 200 new jobs at the company's Livingston facility.

During a meeting in New York with representatives from Jabil, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon secured confirmation that the company’s investment of GBP 12.5 million (EUR 17.15 million) into the Scottish plant would result in an additional 212 jobs and safeguard 147 manufacturing roles.



Welcoming the announcement, the First Minister said: “Scotland has a proud tradition and enviable global reputation for engineering excellence, built on the skills and innovation of our people, making it an attractive location for US businesses.”



The investment is supported by a GBP 450'000 grant from Scottish Enterprise, a Scottish economic development agency.



“Jabil’s Centre of Excellence in Livingston willsolidify its ability to deliver R&D, manufacturing and new product introduction, thus creating additional capabilities, leadership and decision making in Scotland. Jabil will also be able to tap into evolving technologies emerging from Scotland’s innovative company base and collaborate with our world class universities,” Lena Wilson, said Chief Executive Scottish Enterprise.