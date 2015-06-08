© gingergirl dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives order for patient monitoring solutions

OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, has been awarded an approximate USD 2.3 million order from a prominent US hospital to provide the Company’s Xhibit central stations, the new XTR telemetry system and related accessories.

“We are pleased that this customer selected our recently introduced telemetry system, XTR and Xhibit central station platform for use throughout their Intensive Care Units. Spacelabs provides hospitals an opportunity to easily upgrade to new products that utilize an open architecture and common hardware thereby simplifying integration and maintenance,” said Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems CEO.