MJB partners with Siplace in France

MJB Sarl will become the exclusive sales and service distributor in France for the new E by Siplace placement platform.

“We are proud to have been selected as the sales partner for the E by Siplace in France. The new platform is an extremely attractive placement solution that offers the latest technologies and features for small and medium-sized electronics manufacturers. Our team has the advanced skills and experiences in sales and services which electronics assembly producers in the all-round segment need to be successful. And since we have also been a long-term sales partner for DEK Printing Solutions, we are highly qualified to put together and support printing and placement solutions for our customers that best fit their needs,” said MJB Managing Director Thierry Blanche.



“With the new E by Siplace we intend to attract new customers in the all-round mid-speed segment to our platforms – not just with a technologically outstanding solution, but with the distribution and service concepts that customers in this segment are looking for. We are confident to have found in MJB a competent and service-oriented partner that will help us make the E by Siplace a big success,” added Sven Buchholz, who heads the E by Siplace team at ASM.