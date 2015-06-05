© batman2000 dreamstime.com

Incoming orders in the mechanical engineering industry continues to flux

In April, incoming orders in Germany’s mechanical engineering industry fell short of the previous year by 2 percent in real terms. Domestic orders were down 3 percent.

International orders were also below the levels of the previous year (-2 percent). This was because growth of euro partner countries (+14 percent) could not fully compensate for the declining demand from customers in the larger non-euro-zone (-7 percent). “The up and down of orders in recent months has therefore continued,” says VDMA chief economist Dr Ralph Wiechers of the latest development.



“The more meaningful three-month comparison likewise shows that the mechanical engineering industry has not picked up any real momentum,” Wiechers adds. From February to April of this year, orders stagnated with domestic orders dropping by 3 percent in real terms while incoming orders from abroad rose by 1 percent.