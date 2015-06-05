© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_

Another round of layoffs awaits at HP?

The ongoing multiyear layoffs at HP seems be increasing once again. The previously announced cut of 55'000 jobs might not be the final figure.

Since Meg Whitman took over as captain of HP the company has been downsizing and optimising its operations, which has resulted in workforce reductions of 55'000 jobs spanning over several years.



However, in an interview with CNN, Meg Whitman warned that more layoffs might occur in the near future, given the rocky global economy.



"I think we are through the vast majority but I suspect there will be more fine-tuning over the next couple of years," Whitman told CNN during the interview without detailing how big or small the layoffs would be.