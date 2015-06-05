© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Harju acquires stake in Skeleton Technologies

The board of Harju Elekter has decided to approve an investment in Skeleton Technologies Group OÜ, a company developing and manufacturing ultra-capacitors, by acquiring a 10% holding in the company.

According to the agreement and based on the fact that the transaction is not relevant for the purpose of the Stock Exchange Rules, the parties will not disclose the value of the transaction.



Over the last 8 years, the market of ultra-capacitors has increased 30% per year and the respective storage and switching solutions are in the focus in terms of both their energy efficiency as well as renewable energy developments.