AMD, Infineon granted 232.5 MEUR

The joint nanoproject between AMD, Fraunhofer Institute and Infineon located in Dresden, Germany, has been granted 232.5 MEUR by the German Government which has been cleared by the European Commission.

The nanoelectronic research center in Dresden is aimed to rival two other similar centers in Europe. LETI in France and IMEC in Belgium. The total cost for the project is expected to reach 700 MEUR. From which 232.5 MEUR is granted by the German government and 133.5 MEUR comes from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).



The 232.5 MEUR has now also been approved by the European Commission as legal state aid rather than illegal state subsidy.



"I am pleased to approve aid which increases Europe's competitiveness in the field of nanoelectronic technologies, promotes innovation and at the same time contributes to economic development in an assisted region," said European Union Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes.