© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives order for maintenance of inspection systems

OSI Systems' security division, Rapiscan Systems, has received an order of approximately USD 5 million for service and maintenance of Rapiscan inspection systems utilised at a major international airport in Asia.

OSI Systems President and CEO, Deepak Chopra stated: "We are proud to serve this prestigious airport and long standing customer. With a significant installed base worldwide, Rapiscan is increasingly relied upon to provide comprehensive service and on-site support for its inspection platforms located at airport, border and port security checkpoints."