Sunstone Circuits adds new manufacturing machinery

Sunstone Circuits, a PCB prototype solutions provider, has just added two new pieces of PCB manufacturing machinery, aimed at improving the PCB manufacturing process for design engineers.

The newest piece of equipment is the AccuSystems AS-150-MAX CNC V-Score System. The faster feed rate and cutting speed offered by the AS-150-MAX improves the capacity for v-scoring, allowing Sunstone to offer shorter lead times on the PCBpro Full Feature product and through Custom Quote, than were previously available.



“We are excited to be able to offer our customers what we feel to be the best v-scoring technology available,” said Sunstone’s Director of Operations, Nancy Viter. “Our customers can now receive instant pricing and on-line ordering for projects needing v-score with quicker lead times and no special board size restrictions.”



Sunstone has also just installed a new lamination vacuum press custom built by OEM to upgrade the lamination quality, capabilities and capacity for multi-layer product. This new addition to the manufacturing area gives Sunstone tighter control over temperature rate of rise, platen temperature and cool-down rate that translate to less thickness variation and better control over panel flatness.