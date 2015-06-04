© andreypopov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | June 04, 2015
ITRI and Orbotech to enable producion processes for smart Flexible displays
Orbotech has entered into a cooperation agreement with ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute), to jointly develop solutions for the production of flexible displays to be applied in future smart devices.
As part of the cooperation, ITRI will, among other things, utilise Orbotech inspection technology to identify production bottlenecks in AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) Flex Processes.
"Flexible devices are the future of the display industry," explained Dr. Janglin Chen, ITRI's Vice President and General Director of Display Technology Center. "Flexible AMOLED devices help translate high resolution images, precise RGB color definition, live video at high speeds and other diverse functionality that we have become accustomed to enjoying with traditional flat panel displays, to the next generation of form factors. We are confident that AMOLED will usher in the age of the foldable tablet PC and smart phones as well as wearable devices. Orbotech's reputation for production solutions and process innovation technologies for the electronics manufacturing industry make Orbotech a natural partner in helping to address the production challenges of Flexible AMOLED manufacturing by advanced inspection and testing."
Gil Oron, President of Flat Panel Display Division at Orbotech, commented on the importance of the co-operation: "Orbotech is privileged to partner with a technology pioneer that is forging new directions in solving the challenges for manufacturing flexible displays. Collaborating with ITRI to ensure high-volume, high-yield manufacturing processes on these new substrates will help expand the limits of what a display screen can become."
"Flexible devices are the future of the display industry," explained Dr. Janglin Chen, ITRI's Vice President and General Director of Display Technology Center. "Flexible AMOLED devices help translate high resolution images, precise RGB color definition, live video at high speeds and other diverse functionality that we have become accustomed to enjoying with traditional flat panel displays, to the next generation of form factors. We are confident that AMOLED will usher in the age of the foldable tablet PC and smart phones as well as wearable devices. Orbotech's reputation for production solutions and process innovation technologies for the electronics manufacturing industry make Orbotech a natural partner in helping to address the production challenges of Flexible AMOLED manufacturing by advanced inspection and testing."
Gil Oron, President of Flat Panel Display Division at Orbotech, commented on the importance of the co-operation: "Orbotech is privileged to partner with a technology pioneer that is forging new directions in solving the challenges for manufacturing flexible displays. Collaborating with ITRI to ensure high-volume, high-yield manufacturing processes on these new substrates will help expand the limits of what a display screen can become."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments