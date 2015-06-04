© andreypopov dreamstime.com

ITRI and Orbotech to enable producion processes for smart Flexible displays

Orbotech has entered into a cooperation agreement with ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute), to jointly develop solutions for the production of flexible displays to be applied in future smart devices.

As part of the cooperation, ITRI will, among other things, utilise Orbotech inspection technology to identify production bottlenecks in AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diode) Flex Processes.



"Flexible devices are the future of the display industry," explained Dr. Janglin Chen, ITRI's Vice President and General Director of Display Technology Center. "Flexible AMOLED devices help translate high resolution images, precise RGB color definition, live video at high speeds and other diverse functionality that we have become accustomed to enjoying with traditional flat panel displays, to the next generation of form factors. We are confident that AMOLED will usher in the age of the foldable tablet PC and smart phones as well as wearable devices. Orbotech's reputation for production solutions and process innovation technologies for the electronics manufacturing industry make Orbotech a natural partner in helping to address the production challenges of Flexible AMOLED manufacturing by advanced inspection and testing."



Gil Oron, President of Flat Panel Display Division at Orbotech, commented on the importance of the co-operation: "Orbotech is privileged to partner with a technology pioneer that is forging new directions in solving the challenges for manufacturing flexible displays. Collaborating with ITRI to ensure high-volume, high-yield manufacturing processes on these new substrates will help expand the limits of what a display screen can become."