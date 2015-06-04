© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Nordson automates dispensing in GN ReSound's manufacturing

Nordson ASYMTEK has sold two Spectrum II S2-922 in-line dispensing systems to GN ReSound, a manufacturers of hearing healthcare solutions.

GN ReSound, based in Ballerup, Denmark with production facilities in Præstø, Denmark, presently has an installed base of off-line Nordson ASYMTEK coating systems and Axiom X-1000 dispensers. The Spectrum II systems are being used as part of automated manufacturing production lines to apply underfill in the manufacture of hearing aids.



"We chose the Nordson ASYMTEK systems because we are familiar with the ASYMTEK brand and have found that their equipment gives us the required performance and flexibility for many different processes needed in conjunction with manufacturing hearing aid electronics," said Elvin Solberg, manufacturing engineering manager for GN ReSound. "Before, underfill was done manually off-line. Dispensing underfill in-line with the Spectrum II reduces manual handling and gives a more uniform result, a more efficient SMD manufacturing process, and better yield."



"Nordson ASYMTEK is proud to once again build upon our strong partnership with GN ReSound and have our award-winning Spectrum II dispensers chosen for their automated production line," said Nordson ASYMTEK's global account manager, Lars Nielsen. "The precision dispensing accuracy and application flexibility of the S2-922 made it the ideal choice for GN ReSound's advanced packaging processes."