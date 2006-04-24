Second queens award for Dage

Dage announces that it has won the Queen's Award for International Trade.

Following on from their success in 2004 when the Company's revolutionary X-ray Inspection System the XD7600 scooped an award for Technology and Innovation; Dage is delighted to have won a second Queen's Award for International Trade in this years honours.



Over the past 3 years, the Company has increased its overseas sales by almost 60% being particularly successful in Asia. One of the key factors in achieving this growth is an ongoing commitment to customer support. The company has offices in China, Germany, Japan, Singapore, and the USA with its Head Office being based in the UK and this global coverage together with its strong local service and support network has ensured customers receive the highest level of attention.



Geraint Rees, CEO said "Meeting our customers' needs are at the core of our business strategy and so in order to satisfy this goal we have reviewed every aspect of our organisation with reference to being a 'world class' company. We're well on our way to achieve our goals and I am proud of the commitment shown by our employees. I would like to thank and congratulate every employee for their contribution to winning this award".