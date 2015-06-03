© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Nova Drilling Services selects laser drill from Nano System

Nano System has recently received an order from Nova Drilling Services for a custom UV/CO2 laser drilling machine to be built at Nano System’s laser application facility in Manchester, New Hampshire, US.

Nano System is the North American distributor for Tongtai Machine & Tool of Taiwan, a manufacturer of CNC machine tools in Asia for the PCB and other industries.



Nova Drilling is experiencing an increase of requests for small via laser drilling for a variety of materials. Nova Drilling will be capable of supporting these customer requirements because the new machine, which will be built on the NS1-3200 series laser processing platform, will be equipped with both a UV and CO2 laser source. The NS1-3200 series is an industrial platform that allows Nano System to tailor each system to fit the specific needs of the customer's process and will be



Nova Drilling Services’ Vice President Mike Doherty comments, “Nova Drilling and Fabrication has been working with Sam Sekine for over 25 years, purchasing vision and drilling machines. We are looking forward to our purchase of the UV/C02 Laser Drill and Router from Nano System that will take our laser service to the next level.”