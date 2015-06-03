© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Toshiba Tec acquires its distributor

Toshiba Tec Corporation has acquired the majority shares of its distributor, Tele Dynamics, and has changed its name to Toshiba Tec Malaysia.

Tele Dynamics have been a long-time distributor for Toshiba, and considering the company's know-how and contribution to the business, they are the most suitable company to enhance Toshiba Tec’s BtoB business in Malaysia and Thailand, the company writes in a press statement.



Toshiba Tec Malaysia will continue to distribute a variety of hardware and a range of solutions, ranging from Multi-Function Peripherals systems, Barcode systems, Point of Sales systems and IT services, as Tele Dynamics have been delivering up to now.