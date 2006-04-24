Sanmina-SCI the 198th largest company in US

The FORTUNE 500 list was recently published. The global EMS provider Sanmina-SCI grabbed the 198th ranking place on the list. Down 23 places from the year before.

Sanmina-SCI ranks number 198 on this years FORTUNE 500 with its $11,734.7 million in revenues for 2005. Last year the company´s ranking was on 175th place. The fall in ranking followed the decline by 3.9% in the company´s revenue from the last year.