© saab

Saab signs remote tower contract with the IAA

Saab has signed a contract with the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) to deliver a Remote Tower Centre to Dublin Airport and the corresponding remote tower installations at Cork and Shannon Airport.

Electronic Flight Strips (EFS) are also included in the order and will be installed at all three airports.



The Remote Tower installation at Cork and Shannon will be operated from Dublin Remote Tower Centre and will be a part of the large scale evaluation carried out by SESAR, Single European Sky ATM Research. The Electronic Flight Strips will be installed in the towers at Cork, Shannon and Dublin Airport.



“Implementing Saab’s Remote Tower and Electronic Flight Strips, Irish Aviation Authority takes air traffic control to a new level. Everyday more of our customers discover the benefits of increased capacity and efficiency from Saab’s Tower Systems,” says Anders Carp, head of Saab business unit Traffic Management.



The Saab remote tower product suite includes high definition cameras and pan-tilt-zoom cameras, surveillance and meteorological sensors, microphones, signal light guns and other devices for deployment at the airport.