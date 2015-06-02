© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Manz expands PCB market position with acquisition

Manz AG has acquired KLEO Halbleitertechnik GmbH, a ZEISS Group company, as of June 1, 2015.

As part of a share deal, Manz AG acquires patents and copyrights for the technology developed by KLEO for laser direct imaging of printed circuit boards (LDI). In addition, all 20 employees at the Tettnang location in southern Germany will also be assumed.



As a fully consolidated company of the Group, the subsidiary will make a positive contribution to Manz AG's year-end result in the current 2015 fiscal year. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, commented: "The expansion of our range of services through the technology KLEO Halbleitertechnik GmbH has been developing since it was founded in 2001 is an important milestone for us. Through the use of laser direct imaging based on an innovative multi-beam laser lithography using blue laser diodes, our customers can achieve cost savings of up to 75% in the imaging of printed circuit boards. At the same time, the increase of the level of integration in the production process will lead to a shortening of the overall production cycle by approximately half. With this acquisition, we are once again significantly improving our market position and thereby opening up additional potential for growth. Further diversification within our Electronics division furthermore ensures the sustainable stabilization of our business model."