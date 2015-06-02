© andreypopov dreamstime.com PCB | June 02, 2015
Manz expands PCB market position with acquisition
Manz AG has acquired KLEO Halbleitertechnik GmbH, a ZEISS Group company, as of June 1, 2015.
As part of a share deal, Manz AG acquires patents and copyrights for the technology developed by KLEO for laser direct imaging of printed circuit boards (LDI). In addition, all 20 employees at the Tettnang location in southern Germany will also be assumed.
As a fully consolidated company of the Group, the subsidiary will make a positive contribution to Manz AG's year-end result in the current 2015 fiscal year. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, commented: "The expansion of our range of services through the technology KLEO Halbleitertechnik GmbH has been developing since it was founded in 2001 is an important milestone for us. Through the use of laser direct imaging based on an innovative multi-beam laser lithography using blue laser diodes, our customers can achieve cost savings of up to 75% in the imaging of printed circuit boards. At the same time, the increase of the level of integration in the production process will lead to a shortening of the overall production cycle by approximately half. With this acquisition, we are once again significantly improving our market position and thereby opening up additional potential for growth. Further diversification within our Electronics division furthermore ensures the sustainable stabilization of our business model."
As a fully consolidated company of the Group, the subsidiary will make a positive contribution to Manz AG's year-end result in the current 2015 fiscal year. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, commented: "The expansion of our range of services through the technology KLEO Halbleitertechnik GmbH has been developing since it was founded in 2001 is an important milestone for us. Through the use of laser direct imaging based on an innovative multi-beam laser lithography using blue laser diodes, our customers can achieve cost savings of up to 75% in the imaging of printed circuit boards. At the same time, the increase of the level of integration in the production process will lead to a shortening of the overall production cycle by approximately half. With this acquisition, we are once again significantly improving our market position and thereby opening up additional potential for growth. Further diversification within our Electronics division furthermore ensures the sustainable stabilization of our business model."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments