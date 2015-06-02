© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

IO Electronics merge with CSM Electronics

UK-bases IO Electronics and CSM Electronics have officially announced their merger in a bid to become a dominant presence in the UK’s electronics subcontract manufacturing industry.

Both companies will trade under the name of IO Electronics Ltd and will be based at the Holes Bay site in Poole, Dorset.



In a joint statement the companies said: "This is great news for our customers, suppliers and employees. IO and CSM are both focussed on growth and commitment to delivering the highest quality PCB, cable and box build assembly services. We believe both manufacturers share a similar ethos and the combination gives us the opportunity to build something very strong together. Over time customers will benefit from an increased range of specialist manufacturing services that this merger will create.”



The merger will be made easier by the close proximity of the two companies and the fact they already share a proportion of their existing customer base.