© belden

Belden partners with Askom on automotive test lab

Belden and partner Askom kommunikationstechnik, a specialist in communication technology, have opened a new test lab, located in the main building of Askom in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The test lab was established to meet the increasing demand for closer geographical support from Automotive OEMs and their suppliers – with a focus on the Volkswagen (VW) group.



The lab is equipped with a range of products from various Belden brands, such as Lumberg Automation, Hirschmann, Tofino Security and Belden. They include EAGLE One security products; MACH4000, MACH1000 and MSP30 backbone switches; MS20/30 field switches; patch cord and IO box connectivity solutions; and HiVision software for industrial network management.



Speaking at the formal opening, Andreas Schleicher, general manager of Askom said: “This new test lab allows us to offer a range of services to the automotive industry cluster in Northern Germany and enables us to respond quickly to customer needs. VW and other suppliers can rely on us to test their communication infrastructure networks intensively and train their employees in the most critical technologies for implementing the latest networks.”



Speaking for Belden Wolfgang Schenk, vice president of industrial sales EMEA said: “Our partnership with Askom enables us to support VW with Belden technology as well as product training for automotive applications at a location that is very close to the production facilities of VW.”