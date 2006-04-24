Analysts positive to Flextronics KKR deal

Flextronics sold a majority stake in its software development business to the private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis for $900 million. Analysts on the stock market where encouraged by this action and raises now the recommendation to "buy".

The analysts are now encouraged by the transaction Flextronics made with KKR because they think that Flextronics now will be able to focus on its core business, the EMS operations.



"We are encouraged by the Kohlberg Kravis transaction, believing it should enable Flextronics to increase focus on its primary electronic manufacturing services business while providing enhanced financial flexibility," Standard & Poor's Equity Research analyst Richard Stice told Forbes.com.