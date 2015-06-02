© begemot 30 dreamstime.com Analysis | June 02, 2015
German Component Distribution: Slightly Positive Start to 2015
According to FBDi association the German component distribution market has grown by 3.4% in Q1/2015; stable order situation.
Germanys component distribution has started the year 2015 with slight growth. The turnover of the FBDi member companies in Germany increased by 3.4% to 783 million Euro. Regarding orders FBDi showed an increase of almost 2% to 792 million Euro. As a result, the growth in Germany was significantly below the European average, which had already reached double figures in the first quarter.
FBDi explains the divergent trends by the fact that, outside Germany, many of the distributors are invoicing their customers in US dollars or other currencies, which have all made double-digit gains over the year, compared to the Euro.
Georg Steinberger, FBDi Chairman of the board, says: "The decline of the euro against the US dollar or British pound amounted to almost 20% during one year. In Germany or Italy, where the major part of the business is conducted, the growth rates were fairly normal, whereas Scandinavia, France and Eastern Europe have achieved a high double-digit growth rate. Business is usually based on the US dollar in these areas. Additionally, were currently seeing significant price increases from a broad range of component manufacturers due to the exchange rate fluctuations."
Concerning the technologies, the shifts are marginal. Semiconductors are again showing above-average growth of 6.1% to 554 million Euro, which corresponds to a share of nearly 70% of the total market. Passive components shrunk by 3.4% to 110 million Euro, representing a share of 14%. The electromechanical sector shows a similar picture, having declined by 3.7% to nearly 80 million Euro and a share of 10%. Displays have lost 6.9% to around 21 million Euro, nearly 3% of the market; whereas power supplies (batteries, accumulators, converters) have grown by 23% to 19 million Euro (2.5% share of the total market).
Georg Steinberger adds: "After a very successful year in 2014, the first quarter of this year was rather subdued. Semiconductors have developed normally in view of the currency situation, but it is hard to understand why passives have weakened after the positive development in 2014. Electromechanical components and displays have continued the rather weak trend of 2014."
Steinberger expects a mixed picture in 2015: "The exchange rate fluctuations are likely to balance out during the year. Also, the economic situation in Europe is not too bad - Central, Northern and Western Europe are stable, Eastern Europe continues to grow, and the South (Spain and Italy) is stabilizing. In fact, things wouldnt look so bad if we didnt have the ongoing crisis in Greece and weak growth in China, one of our most important export markets. However, were expecting stable single-digit growth in 2015."
FBDi explains the divergent trends by the fact that, outside Germany, many of the distributors are invoicing their customers in US dollars or other currencies, which have all made double-digit gains over the year, compared to the Euro.
Georg Steinberger, FBDi Chairman of the board, says: "The decline of the euro against the US dollar or British pound amounted to almost 20% during one year. In Germany or Italy, where the major part of the business is conducted, the growth rates were fairly normal, whereas Scandinavia, France and Eastern Europe have achieved a high double-digit growth rate. Business is usually based on the US dollar in these areas. Additionally, were currently seeing significant price increases from a broad range of component manufacturers due to the exchange rate fluctuations."
Concerning the technologies, the shifts are marginal. Semiconductors are again showing above-average growth of 6.1% to 554 million Euro, which corresponds to a share of nearly 70% of the total market. Passive components shrunk by 3.4% to 110 million Euro, representing a share of 14%. The electromechanical sector shows a similar picture, having declined by 3.7% to nearly 80 million Euro and a share of 10%. Displays have lost 6.9% to around 21 million Euro, nearly 3% of the market; whereas power supplies (batteries, accumulators, converters) have grown by 23% to 19 million Euro (2.5% share of the total market).
Georg Steinberger adds: "After a very successful year in 2014, the first quarter of this year was rather subdued. Semiconductors have developed normally in view of the currency situation, but it is hard to understand why passives have weakened after the positive development in 2014. Electromechanical components and displays have continued the rather weak trend of 2014."
Steinberger expects a mixed picture in 2015: "The exchange rate fluctuations are likely to balance out during the year. Also, the economic situation in Europe is not too bad - Central, Northern and Western Europe are stable, Eastern Europe continues to grow, and the South (Spain and Italy) is stabilizing. In fact, things wouldnt look so bad if we didnt have the ongoing crisis in Greece and weak growth in China, one of our most important export markets. However, were expecting stable single-digit growth in 2015."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments