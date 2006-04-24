Independent distributors<br>expects RoHS to boost their sales

The top 10 independent components distributors saw a decline by 10% in sales from 2004 to 2005 but is expecting improvements in 2006.

According to the management at the top independent distributors RoHS could give them a helping hand in improving their sales. The main reason is according to an article at Purchasing.com that RoHS could cause confusion in the market and that is considered as beneficial for the independent distributors.



"The cold truth is that anything that creates confusion augments the independent market," John Irving, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Fusion Trade in Andover, Mass told Purchasing.com.



"RoHS for the independent market as a whole is going to be a growth factor in 2006," Irving added.