Eguana partners with Asteelflash

Eguana Technologies has signed a letter of intent to partner with Asteelflash, to manufacture Eguana's Bi-Direx power control and conversion system and its AC Batteries in Germany and in California.

"The partnership with Asteelflash will deliver lower manufactured costs of Bi-Direx systems in Germany, and will position us in California to begin shipping 'made in California' AC Batteries that will enable energy storage system aggregators to access higher incentives for domestically manufactured products," commented Justin Holland, COO of Eguana.



The Company expects to transition manufacturing later this summer in Germany to serve the residential solar self-consumption applications in Europe; and in California as it begins to ramp production of AC Batteries for networked residential applications and for the commercial demand charge response market in California and other states.