© rehm

Matulka invests in reflow soldering system from Rehm

By purchasing what is now the 8th convection reflow soldering system from Rehm, Matulka electronic has expanded its production capacity.

“Rehm Thermal Systems and Matulka are not just linked through the development of innovative technologies with a view to setting the highest standards in electronics production, but also by exploring clever strategies in order to embrace new market trends. Rehm has always been and still is a reliable business partner,” explains Franz Steinheber, Head of Automated Manufacturing at Matulka electronic.



Matulka has a total of four production lines with reflow soldering systems from Rehm. It manufactures high-quality end products for the automotive, industrial, telecommunications and medical sector.



“After the foundation of Rehm Thermal Systems in 1990, Matulka electronic was one of our first customers. To this day, the strengths of both companies complement each other perfectly and provide a good foundation for the successful introduction of new technology ideas. After 25 years of working together, we have a business relationship that is built on trust, which is greatly appreciated,” adds Johannes Rehm, CEO of Rehm Thermal Systems.