Blakell Europlacer expands UK Sales

Blakell Europlacer Ltd., a designer and manufacturer of comprehensive SMT screen printing and placement systems for the global electronics industry, announces the expansion of its sales business in the United Kingdom to encompass a select set of other products.

The company has made the strategic move into distribution in order to increase its penetration of the UK market for its own group products, consisting of Europlacer and Speedprint, as well as those of its partners. Blakell Europlacer Ltd. is recognised as one of the longest standing and most well respected suppliers in the UK market and will build on this with a select band of compatible capital equipment products. A new management role has been created specifically for this profit centre.



"We are very excited to make this strategic change in the UK and to expand our presence here. As a UK manufacturer with more than 40 years of history (more than 30 in the electronics industry), we are delighted to bring an increased range of excellent products to the market," said Derek Gaston, Group Managing Director, Blakell Europlacer Ltd.



Europlacer's first confirmed partner is Dage X-ray Systems, and Europlacer will be selling its X-ray product range. Europlacer believes this is a market-leading product and that the relationship between the companies will maximise Dage's penetration in the United Kingdom.



"Dage X-ray Systems is very happy to form a strategic alliance with such a strong, high calibre team. It gives our quality brand the profile needed to grow further in this aggressive marketplace," said Keith Bryant, European Sales Manager, Dage X-ray Systems.



"We consider Dage X-ray Systems to be the market leader in its sector and we look forward to working together as the first of our partners," commented Gaston.