Kongsberg gets Statoil-order

Kongsberg Maritime has today been awarded a call-off order for delivery of the Safety and Automation System (SAS), Life Cycle Simulator and SAS Information Management System for the four platforms on the Johan Sverdrup field centre.

The order is based on the Project Specific Agreement for the Johan Sverdrup SAS awarded to Kongsberg Maritime in May 2014 and contains extensive hardware, software and system engineering competence delivery. Kongsberg Maritime will as part of the Project Specific Agreement also participate with integrated engineering services to various contractors for Johan Sverdrup, and will support installation and commissioning of the delivered systems.



“The order demonstrates Kongsberg Maritime’s strong capabilities and our solid position within topside automation for offshore Oil and Gas production units, reflected in the market through significant contract wins,” says Geir Håøy, President, Kongsberg Maritime.



The value exceeds 23 million euro (200 million nok).