© carabiner dreamstime.com

Fujitsu reorganizes network business

Fujitsu has decided to make some changes in the network-area to address changes in the market environment.

”The market environment for the network business is undergoing a major transformation as competition intensifies with entrants from industries beyond the industry's conventional boundaries, and as the industry's business model continues to transition from a focus on hardware to a focus on services, in the context of advancing network virtualization technologies”, Fujitsu writes.



To address these changes in the market environment, Fujitsu is changing its business organization, which had been organized by product, to a new structure organized by function. The change is made in order to increase the speed of further advances in network virtualization, the provision of global, general-purpose products that take maximum advantage of advanced technologies, and the creation of new services that meet the wide variety of needs of network users for the emerging IoT(1) era, the company writes.



As of October 1, 2015, Fujitsu Limited will, through mergers, absorb Fujitsu Telecom Networks Limited and Fujitsu Wireless Systems Limited.



In integrating the manufacturing functions of Fujitsu Telecom Networks and Fujitsu Wireless Systems, Fujitsu Limited will, as of October 1, 2015, establish a new company, Fujitsu Telecom Networks Limited, which will have overall responsibility for manufacturing network products, with the Oyama Plant as its primary production facility.