Farnell element14 to distribute MATLAB and Simulink

Farnell element14 is now an official distributor of MATLAB and Simulink Student Suite, a professional grade suite of tools allowing students to model, simulate and analyse projects in software and then program hardware.

MATLAB and Simulink brings Model-Based Design – a mathematical and visual approach for the development of complex control systems – to the student, hacker, maker and non-commercial audience making it easier to create more complex projects with no knowledge of programming required.



“Farnell element14 and its online element14 Community provide a resourceful learning environment for students and makers who bring ideas to life with hardware platforms such as Arduino and Raspberry Pi”, said Amnon Gai, manager, corporate development and partner programs at MathWorks. “MathWorks is pleased to partner with Farnell element14 to become a part of the community and accelerate the pace of technology and innovation.”