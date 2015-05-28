© dmitry naumov dreamstime.com

Nokia Networks to acquire Seattle-based Eden Rock

Nokia Networks has signed an agreement to acquire Eden Rock Communications, LLC, working with SON and creator of Eden-NET.

Through this acquisition, Nokia Networks aims to boost its multivendor SON radio optimization capabilities. The transaction is expected to be completed during Q3 2015.



SON, or Self-organizing network, is one of the fastest growing segments in the mobile broadband industry, a strategically important market for Nokia Networks. SON is essential for the increasingly complex heterogenous operator networks. It provides workflow automation, network performance improvements and additional reliability, Nokia writes.



After the completion of necessary legal and regulatory approvals, Eden Rock's employees are expected to be transferred to Nokia Networks, based in Seattle, where the company intends to continue operations



Peter Patomella, Vice President, CEM and OSS, Nokia Networks, said: "The size of the optimization and SON market is expected to exceed EUR 5 billion globally by 2018*. With this combination of capabilities, we will effectively address a key customer pain point - automated optimization of heterogenous networks in a multivendor environment. By combining our products into one, we will accelerate the delivery of a compelling solution for this problem and provide best-in-class network performance and customer experience."