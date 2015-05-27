© ginasanders dreamstime.com

Audi: Electronics will match horsepower in value

The automotive industry is increasingly relying on electronics for various purposes. Audi is no different.

Car maker Audi AG expects that in the future, electronics and related digital features will become as important as sheer horsepower.



“By 2020, 50 percent of value creation will be based on apps, software, electronic systems and digital services”, said Luca de Meo, Audi’s sales chief, according to Bloomberg. He also states this will be a game changer for the whole industry.