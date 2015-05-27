© gleighly dreamstime.com

After Nokia-Alcatel – will Ericsson go big?

The Nokia-Alcatel deal will mean a new landscape to navigate for Swedish telcom giant Ericsson. Will a grand aquisition be at the road ahead?

Finnish Nokia and French Alcatel-Lucent is going to merge, leaving Ericsson behind as number 2 in the world of network equipment. Ericsson will not sit idle and – according to Bloomberg, citing sources – a grand acquisition may be on the horizon.



The source states that CEO Hans Vestberg will summon his top managers to discuss the future strategy as a direct result fo the 16,6 billion dollar affair in which Nokia will acquire Alcatel-Lucent.



Ericssons strategy has so far been to make smaller acquisitions. This new, rumored strategy, would therefore underscore the need for change in a dynamic market.



Earlier this month, Ericsson chariman Leif Johansson said that there is no reason why Ericsson would exclude a larger deal if the preconditions are right.



“But as you know, there aren’t that many left”, he concluded, according to Bloomberg.