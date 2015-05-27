© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Kitron expands in Lithuania

Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company Kitron has officially opened its new production facilities and engineering services centre in Kaunas.

An investment of EUR 7 million in the newly built 5,000 square metre facility allows the company to expand its existing manufacturing area to 13,000 square metres and to create an additional 60 jobs. From now on the company will not only manufacture in Lithuania, but will also develop new products, with a special focus on engineering services. Engineers will provide prototyping, product design supervision, component engineering, and project management services.



"In order to continue growing, it is strategically important to us to develop engineering services and to expand our capacity. We will focus particularly on staff competences and training, as highly qualified professionals actively involved in the development of new products is our greatest strength. Our customers are global companies investing millions in new technologies. If you want to work with the best, you must be the best," Mindaugas Šeštokas, Managing Director of UAB Kitron, said.



The company employs 430 professionals in Lithuania. Of the company's electronics prototypes and mass-produced products, 95 per cent are exported to medical, industrial, alternative energy, maritime industry, and data transmission equipment companies. The company's clients include global corporations such as Volvo, Saab, Bombardier, Husqvarna, Emerson and many others.