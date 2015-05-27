© luchschen dreamstime.com

Type-C is a Game changer

Finnish charging company Salcomp, serving the mobile- and computer industry, predicts that USB type C might change... well, many things actually.

Customers want faster charging, that is the trend that Salcomp see. No surpise there. However, to some extent, it has been unclear what will be the winning technology. Qualcomm has the Quick Charge 2.0, MTK has PumpExpress and other charging protocols will be further developed to better meet the future needs of fast charging, Salcmop writes.



However, both Apple (MacBook) and Google (Chromebook), have recently launched new products with the USB Type-C connector. Google has publicly stated that they are committed to the USB Type-C spec and expect to see the spec in many Chromebooks and Android phones in the near future.



USB Type-C connector have the capacity to change how we charge devices and transfer data.



”Following the introduction of USB Power Delivery (PD), the USB Type-C connector and cable can now deliver higher power to various devices. Previous solutions that delivered 5-10W of power can now utilize this multi-output voltage technology to scale up to deliver power at up to 100W. In reality, this means much faster charging mobile phones, tablets and laptops”, Salcomps CEO Markku Hangasjärvi writes. Best of all? The USB Type-C connector is symmetrical - there is no wrong way to insert the connector to the port.



”USB Type-C means that larger devices can be charged with smaller adapters. I believe it is soon time to say goodbye to sizeable brick adapters in laptops”, Markku Hangasjärvi states.