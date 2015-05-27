© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

RS Components signs agreement with Chauvin Arnoux

RS Components will expand the range of test products with a new agreement signed with Chauvin Arnoux.

Chauvin Arnoux is working with electrical test and measurement equipment. The new agreement extends the scope of the partnership to all markets in the Asia-Pacific and the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.



Chauvin Arnoux designs and manufactures a range of measurement instrumentation for a broad spectrum of applications in the electronics and electro-technical sectors. Products stocked by RS Components include portable hand-held multimeters, testers, analysers and oscilloscopes; as well as energy meters, power monitors and digital transducers to measure, test, record, count and monitor MV/LV electric networks in switchboard operation, industrial installation, or utilities, for example.



"The global breadth of the RS distribution network is a compelling reason to extend our partnership, and will give to our customers complementary access to our products in these regions," said Pascal Derive, Chauvin Arnoux."RS is well-recognised as a reliable source for electrical test and measurement equipment, and this successful relationship will continue to drive growth, and make it quicker and easier for customers around the world to buy our measurement products."