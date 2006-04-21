Gaston Electronics recognized as<br>Siemens authorized panel builder

Gaston Electronics is pleased to announce that they have been recognized as one of the two initial Siemens Authorized Panel Builders in the United States, and have completed all requirements to achieve a 4-star level of membership in the program.

The Siemens Panel Builder Program is a non exclusive 5-level marketing and relationship building plan for panel builders who demonstrate excellence in selling embedded Siemens' control and circuit protection products. To qualify for the program, Gaston Electronics fulfilled a number of criteria which included sustained good business practices as well as strong relationships with Siemens and its channel partners.



The announcement came during an awards ceremony at the Gaston Electronics facility in Mt. Holly, NC. According to Dick Knorr, Vice President and General Manager of Gaston Electronics, "We have been working with Siemens for over 15 years and see our involvement in this program as a way of making this relationship more productive in pursuing new business together. Gaston's goal of sustaining long term partnering relationships with suppliers and customers is well demonstrated by this announcement.”



Participation in the program guarantees some key benefits from Siemens including marketing and sales assistance, technical support, education and support, and relationship management. “We are proud to recognize Gaston Electronics for their execution of good business practices, and look forward to a continued strong partnership with Siemens and our Channel Partners to deliver the best in class quality in Industrial Control Panels,” said Jeff Saye, Sales Manager for Siemens.