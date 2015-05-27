© evertiq

OEL company obtaines AS9100

Outsource Electronics Limited, a member of the Season Group, has obtained AS9100 certification for its facility in Havant, UK.

Chris Coldbreath, Director of Operations – UK, stated “I am delighted that we have achieved AS9100 approval on our first attempt. It is testament to the hard work and quality-focus of the entire team in Havant. And this is the latest, although perhaps most important, of a number of developments at the site. I am certain that any customer that has not visited us since early 2013 will be hugely impressed with the changes that we have made. The shop floor has undergone a total re-fit and we have installed a new SMT line. We are also in the process of implementing a new MES system (Aegis FactoryLogix) which will enhance our QMS even further.”



The investments have not only been in software and equipment. Since the upgrades began, Outsource Electronics Limited (OEL) has brought in experienced individuals to strengthen its capabilities in Engineering, Quality and Sales.



Chris added “We are already seeing significant growth as a result of these investments and we anticipate that this growth path will continue as the message gets out regarding the changes that we have made. And to ensure that our potential Aerospace and Defence customers are aware of these positive developments, we will be exhibiting at DSEI in September”.