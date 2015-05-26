© gleighly dreamstime.com

Apple looking at additional suppliers for LCD dirves ICs

The American tech-giant is reportedly looking to add new names to its supplier list for LCD driver ICs.

The company is looking to increase the market share of its products – iPhone, iPad and Macbooks – in China and emerging markets, and due to this plans adding suppliers, according to a report in DigiTimes citing sources at Taiwan's IC design houses.



Novatek Microelectronics, Himax Technologies and FocalTech System are all named as potential new suppliers, and are said to have delivered LCD driver IC parts to the American for verification, the report concludes.