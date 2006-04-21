Electronics Production | April 21, 2006
Molex reports record revenue
Molex reports record revenue and orders for 2006 fiscal third quarter; Earnings per share increased 37.5 percent for the quarter.
Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2006 was a record $720.3 million, an increase of 17.5% over the same period last fiscal year. Revenue in local currencies increased 21.5%, compared with last year's third quarter. Revenue for the March quarter rose 3.3% sequentially from the quarter ended December 31, 2005.
Net income for the March quarter was $61.5 million, or $0.33 per share, compared with $44.8 million, or $0.24 per share in the prior year quarter. Included in the current quarter results was a restructuring charge of $4.3 million ($3.1 million after-tax or approximately $0.02 per share), relating to the previously announced restructuring program. Net income for the March quarter rose 5.1% sequentially from the quarter ended December 31, 2005.
Revenue growth was broad-based during the quarter, with nearly all major markets and geographies showing significant improvement. When compared with last year's third quarter, revenue in the mobile phone and consumer markets increased 39% and 12% respectively. Revenue in the automotive market was up 18%, while revenue in the industrial market increased 26%. Revenue in the telecom infrastructure market increased 32%, continuing a recovery that began in late calendar 2005.
Martin P. Slark, CEO and Vice-Chairman commented, "We continued to benefit from our strength in Japan and China, as well as in many of the world's emerging markets. We also were pleased to see further improvement in both the Americas and European regions, driven by broad gains in most industry markets. We maintained good momentum with orders establishing a significant new record, and ended the March quarter with a backlog 19.1% above the prior December 2005 quarter. Looking at our markets, the mobile phone and consumer markets continued to be strong, and we did not experience the seasonal slowdown normally seen in the March quarter. These markets continue to be driven by requirements for higher functionality and mobility within customer's applications, resulting in higher content for newer products based primarily upon micro-miniature technology. This technology is a major strength of Molex, and is a significant contributor to growth in a broad array of other markets. The strength in the telecom infrastructure market was also driven by micro-miniature, as well as our high-speed and optical technologies. In addition, growth also was impressive in the global distribution channel."
Revenue for the nine-months ended March 31, 2006 was $2.08 billion, an increase of 9.1% compared with the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net income of $166.7 million, or $0.89 per share, rose 11.4% compared with last year's net income of $149.6 million, or $0.78 per share. Included in the current year results was a restructuring charge of $15.7 million ($11.8 million after-tax or approximately $0.06 per share), relating to the previously announced restructuring program. Also included in the current year was the impact of adopting SFAS No. 123(R) of $9.9 million ($6.8 million after-tax or approximately $0.03 per share), when compared to the prior year. For the nine-months ended March 31, 2006, currency translation lowered net revenue by $25.0 million and net income by $5.1 million.
Net income for the March quarter was $61.5 million, or $0.33 per share, compared with $44.8 million, or $0.24 per share in the prior year quarter. Included in the current quarter results was a restructuring charge of $4.3 million ($3.1 million after-tax or approximately $0.02 per share), relating to the previously announced restructuring program. Net income for the March quarter rose 5.1% sequentially from the quarter ended December 31, 2005.
Revenue growth was broad-based during the quarter, with nearly all major markets and geographies showing significant improvement. When compared with last year's third quarter, revenue in the mobile phone and consumer markets increased 39% and 12% respectively. Revenue in the automotive market was up 18%, while revenue in the industrial market increased 26%. Revenue in the telecom infrastructure market increased 32%, continuing a recovery that began in late calendar 2005.
Martin P. Slark, CEO and Vice-Chairman commented, "We continued to benefit from our strength in Japan and China, as well as in many of the world's emerging markets. We also were pleased to see further improvement in both the Americas and European regions, driven by broad gains in most industry markets. We maintained good momentum with orders establishing a significant new record, and ended the March quarter with a backlog 19.1% above the prior December 2005 quarter. Looking at our markets, the mobile phone and consumer markets continued to be strong, and we did not experience the seasonal slowdown normally seen in the March quarter. These markets continue to be driven by requirements for higher functionality and mobility within customer's applications, resulting in higher content for newer products based primarily upon micro-miniature technology. This technology is a major strength of Molex, and is a significant contributor to growth in a broad array of other markets. The strength in the telecom infrastructure market was also driven by micro-miniature, as well as our high-speed and optical technologies. In addition, growth also was impressive in the global distribution channel."
Revenue for the nine-months ended March 31, 2006 was $2.08 billion, an increase of 9.1% compared with the same period in the prior fiscal year. Net income of $166.7 million, or $0.89 per share, rose 11.4% compared with last year's net income of $149.6 million, or $0.78 per share. Included in the current year results was a restructuring charge of $15.7 million ($11.8 million after-tax or approximately $0.06 per share), relating to the previously announced restructuring program. Also included in the current year was the impact of adopting SFAS No. 123(R) of $9.9 million ($6.8 million after-tax or approximately $0.03 per share), when compared to the prior year. For the nine-months ended March 31, 2006, currency translation lowered net revenue by $25.0 million and net income by $5.1 million.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments