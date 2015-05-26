© axon

Axon' inaugurates new factory in Hungary

One year after the first stone was laid, Axon’ inaugurated its new factory in Kecskemét, Hungary on May 21.

Already set up in Hungary for 15 years as Axon’ Kábelgyártó Kft., the cable provider made the decision to build its own factory.



And now the company has just completed a major investment in a green field production site in Kecskemét. Construction began in May 2014 and was completed in February 2015. The total factory surface area of almost 5'500 square meters and includes virtually 1'000 square meters of ISO 7 Class clean room, suitable for the production of high precision products for automotive and medical electronics.