Big interest in Nokia's HERE business

It looks like there will be a real fight for Nokia's HERE business. As of now several companies have expressed interest in the maps business, among them we find German carmakers, a consortium including Uber and Baidu, as well as a third group with China's Tencent and Navinfo.

The Finnish company has started an auction of its HERE business and German carmakers Daimler, BMW and Audi – with the support of private equity firm General Atlantic – have together as an “industry consortium” expressed its interest in the business, two sources familiar with the mater told Reuters.



But there are other groups which are repotedly interested in the Finnish company's map business. Chinese firm Tencent Holdings and Chinese map maker Navinfo along with Swedish buyout firm EQT Partners, the report continues.



The last group is made up by private equity firm Apax, Uber and the Chinese equivalent to Google, Baidu, the sources to Reuters.



No company has chosen to respond to Reuters questions.