© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 25, 2015
Samsung SDI inks MOU for polarizer plant
Samsung SDI has signed a new contract to build up a polarizer film plant in China, a move aimed at increasing its share in the Chinese market.
Samsung SDI's CEO Namseong Cho and Party Secretary Li Xiaomin have signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a polarizer film production line in the city of Wuxi, Jiangsu Province.
Polarizing films, attached to LCD panels, control brightness, contrast and other optical features by either blocking or letting pass light coming from the Back Light Unit. Polarizers are used in a wide range of display devices such as laptop computers, tablet PC and smartphones.
Under the MOU, Samsung SDI plans to invest around KRW 200 billion (roughly EUR 165.5 million) to set up polarizer production in the Wuxi Industrial District with the annual capacity of 30~40 million square meter. The mass production will start in November 2016.
The plant is expected to meet the demand for around 20~30 million 48-inch LCD TV sets per year – or the equivalent of about 5'000 football fields.
Samsung SDI is currently running three polarizer production lines in Cheongju, South Korea, at full capacity.
“With the Wuxi plant, Samsung SDI will be able to secure a polarizing film production base for big-screen TV in China, which is emerging as the key display market,” said Namseong Cho, CEO of Samsung SDI. “The company plans to nurture high value added display materials as its next-generation growth driver.”
