BlackBerry sparks acquisition interest from China

Several companies are reportedly interested in acquiring BlackBerry after the company managed to swing to profit during the company's fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter the company recorded a GAAP net income of USD 28 million, which is an impressive improvement from a net loss of USD -148 million during the company's third quarter which ended November 29, 2014.



Microsoft and Chinese handset vendors, including Xiaomi, Lenovo and Huawei are being pointed out as possible investors, according to a report in DigiTimes citing industry sources.



According to the article, Microsoft has commissioned investment companies to assess the possibility to acquire BlackBerry. This in order to increase it competitiveness in the business mobile solution segment.



The Chinese companies however, are gunning for BlackBerry to improve their presence in within the American and European business sector, the sources told DigiTimes.