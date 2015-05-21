© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

ON Semiconductor becomes a member of Thread Group

ON Semiconductor has become a member of the Thread Group – an industry organisation dedicated to market education and product certification for Thread, a low-power, wireless mesh networking protocol.

Thread is the new IP-based low-power wireless mesh networking protocol designed specifically for the home. It is designed to easily and securely connect hundreds of devices to each other and directly to the cloud using real Internet Protocols in a low-power, wireless mesh network.



This move underlines the company’s commitment to implementing Internet of Things (IoT) technology across all key application areas.



“Membership in Thread Group will keep ON Semiconductor at the forefront of IoT development in relation to the digital home,” added Ryan Cameron, vice president of Industrial and Timing products at ON Semiconductor. “Working together with other members, we will be able to realize the group’s principal goal of making it possible to connect and control electronic systems within people’s living spaces in a straightforward, reliable and energy-efficient manner.”



“Everyone at Thread Group is very pleased to have ON Semiconductor join our membership, and we feel the company will be a great asset to us in the future,” stated Chris Boross, president of Thread Group. “We’re delighted that ON Semiconductor will join our efforts to establish Thread as the most widely-adopted protocol powering the next generation of the connected home.”