© andreypopov dreamstime.com

New cable order for Ducab

Ducab, a Middle Eastern manufacturer of cables and cabling products, has received a new customer – the Venetian Resort, owned by the Sands Group in Macao, Hong Kong.

Representatives from the Sands Group visited Ducab facilities and placed an order for more than USD 12 million worth of cables for the extension project of the Venetian.



The project was won by Ducab’s Hong Kong representative, Polygon Cable Supplies Ltd., and Ducab has been contracted to supply the project’s requirement of BASEC-approved low-voltage (LV) cables, as well as LPCB-approved FlamBICC 4 – fire-retardant – cables.



Andrew Shaw, Managing Director, Ducab, said: “Winning this project is testament to the global standards to which Ducab products comply, and it is a proud moment for Ducab to be selected to supply the cabling needs for the Sands Group’s latest Macau property. This shows that our quality focus continues to open up opportunities beyond the Middle East region. We were happy to host a delegation from the customer and the contractor at our factory and show them our class-leading processes and products.”



The Venetian is a hotel and resort in Macao, and the promoters have undertaken its extension to include a new property, The Parisian.