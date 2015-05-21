© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

Exception EMS to help reduce residential power consumption

UK based Exception EMS has secured just under GBP 500'000 funding from the Government's Innovate UK initiative to develop a low cost, high capacity, smart residential distribution network enabled by 3C SiC (silicon carbide) power electronics.

Facing potential localised energy system supply problems, Innovate UK requested advanced technological solutions from UK businesses to help resolve the issue around distribution networks potentially failing to meet the increasing demand for electricity. In January 2015, Exception EMS and its partners were given confirmation of their funding to proceed with the project which will be completed by December 2017.



The project is based on the creation amongst the working group of a low cost power convertor that will sit within homes and resolve the issue of lack of bandwidth within today's existing distribution networks that are becoming increasingly being stretched by the likes of electrical vehicles and the move to electro-heat. Using the existing infrastructure, the working group will devise equipment to increase network capacity, and provide optimised connections for emerging electrical vehicle charging, distribution generation and energy storage.



Mark O'Connor, CEO at Exception EMS said, "We are delighted to have received this funding from Innovate UK. It highlights not only our technological skills as an organisation, but our ability to innovate. Working closely with our partners we'll be developing technology that will have a significant impact in the way energy will be consumed by householders during the next decade or more, but will also create huge efficiencies."